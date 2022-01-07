Josh Curbow will take over the head coaching duties at Myrtle after approval by the Union County School Board. Curbow looks forward to the challenges and opportunities awaiting at the Division 2A school in the fall.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the head football coach at Myrtle," Curbow said. The school and community have a culture that prioritizes family and hard work. They have a desire to support and invest in the current and future success of their athletics programs.
"The administration, faculty, and staff at Myrtle all have a desire to ensure the success of students both academically and athletically and provide strong support while doing so. This makes Myrtle a special place that we are thrilled to become a part of."
Curbow was impressed by the community involvement, new football facility and overwhelming support that is centered around the football program although it is still in its early stages of existence. Curbow shared the factors that led him to consider the position.
"The desire that the community has to build and support a successful football program is attractive," he said. "They came together and started the football program from nothing. They have built a beautiful on campus football stadium, and are now working on the completion of a brand new practice field.
"They have developed a successful youth football program that will be a huge asset for building and maintaining the future of the program. The kids are gritty and have a good work ethic, which is always necessary for becoming successful.The coaching staff has established relationships with the players, they are invested in the school and the program and have a desire to see the program continue to grow. I believe that because of these things that the Myrtle football program can be built for success."
Goals are critical to the ultimate success of any football program and Curbow has a list for on and off the field achievements that he hopes to accomplish with the Hawks.
"I want our kids to understand the importance of hard work, discipline, and preparation," Curbow said. "I want them to understand the importance of team and the significance of being able to sacrifice selfishness for the best of the team. I want them to learn and understand the game of football.
"Most importantly, I want them to become men of integrity and leaders in our school and community. I believe that consistent success in the classroom and on the field will come as a result of learning to do these things."
The new coach has had some opportunities to see the Hawks on video from the past season to be able to gauge the level of talent. Spring practice will allow the new coach to see firsthand what he will field in the fall of 2022 on the gridiron with the Hawks.
"I have had the opportunity to watch film from this past season and meet the players and watch them work in the weight room," he said. "I am anxious to get them on the field in the spring and get to work."
Curbow has been in the coach profession for nearly 15 years and lists the following coaching stops in his resume:
Horn Lake High School 2007-2009
Asst. Football (Running Backs, Kickers), Asst. Softball, Boys Track
Lewisburg High School 2010-2012
Asst. Football (WR,OLB’s, Kickers), Head Boys Soccer, Head Girls Track
Lake Cormorant High School 2012-2017
Offensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coordinator, Running Backs, Head Boys Track Coach
Northpoint Christian School 2017-2018
Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs, Head Boys Soccer
New Albany Middle/High School 2018-2022
Assistant Football (RB’s), Head Softball
Curbow will finish out the school year with New Albany and fulfill his contractural obligations. He will also coach the Lady Bulldog softball team this spring before making the transition to Myrtle.