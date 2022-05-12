MYRTLE - Josh Curbow took the field with his new team on Tuesday, the Myrtle Hawks and despite the final score, he saw many positives to take away. Bruce got the upperhand in the 28-7 score.
Curbow shared some of the things that he wanted to see going into the contest.
"The big thing that I wanted to see was us to be physical, be aggressive, play hard, finish the football game," Curbow said. "You always want to execute, but the biggest thing to me was us being gritty, playing hard."
Curbow has split time this spring coaching the Hawks in spring practice as well as completing his commitment to New Albany softball which makes for an extremely busy schedule.
Myrtle got a gift on the first play from scrimmage as Bruce fumbled the ball and the Hawks recovered at the Trojan 22.
However, Myrtle was unable to cash in on the opportunity as they had a pass picked off near the end zone to end the threat.
The Trojans moved the ball 70 yards and scored the game's first touchdown, but the Hawks stuffed the run for two and Bruce led 6-0.
Myrtle presented Bruce with a present on their next possession as they fumbled at the Hawk 40 and Bruce needed only two plays to score on a 43-yard pass play. The run for two was successful and the Trojan were up 14-0.
An interception on first down gave Bruce the ball at the Myrtle 28 and the Trojan runner took it in on the first play for the 22-0.
The teams went to half at that score.
Joe Kizer got the Hawks on the scoreboard with his eight yard run and Gabe Mejia added the PAT to cut the Bruce lead to 22-7.
Bruce closed the scoring as they marched 70 yards in seven plays for a TD and the final of 28-7.
"I think until late in the game, we wanted to sit back and expect things to happen, instead of going and making it happen," Curbow said. "I think we know what to do, we just have to be able to execute with aggression and grit. Instead of expecting it to happen, go make it happen.
"I think offensively and defensively, Joe Kizer played really well, he did everything we asked him to do. When things got tough and he got tired, he played harder, he showed that grit."