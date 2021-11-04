MYRTLE - West Union took a pair of wins over Myrtle on Thursday as the Lady Eagles won 47-33 and the Eagles took the nightcap 61-42. West Union had a pair of players that paced their respective teams to the wins as Anna Carwyle and Greer Manning had big nights.
Carwyle shines in win
Anna Carwyle stepped up her game and led the Lady Eagles to the 47-33 win over Myrtle. She scored six points in the first quarter and eight in the third to jump start the offense for Coach J.C. Hayles.
"She had a good game, she's really come along," Hayles said. "She had a bit of trouble finishing around the goal the first two games and was a little down on herself, but she knows that she can put the ball in the hole.
"Tonight, we see that she got out of her little slump and she played really big for us."
Carwyle scored the first four points of the game and bookended it with the last basket of the opening period to help West Union establish a lead of 18-11.
The second quarter devolved into a defensive struggle as the Lady Eagles could only muster 5 points and Myrtle managed but four as they teams went to half with West Union up 23-15.
Zoey Wright and Laina Corder drilled two 3-pointers apiece to join Carwyle as the offensive stars of the half.
Carwyle cranked up the offense in the second half as she scored eight straight points to extend the lead to 31-19.
West Union went on to take the win over the Lady Hawks despite playing without a key starter, Ella Kate Taylor, who was injured on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"The thing that I was most proud of, we had people playing out of position tonight due to Ella Kate's injury, we had a little bit of a game plan - the girls trusted me and I trusted them to make plays," Hayles said. "That was a major setback on Tuesday night losing Ella Kate.
"She had started leading for us and the good thing about it, she knows how much she can do leading us from the sidelines and that was a big part of it tonight as well."
Carwyle led the Lady Eagles with 14 points while Wright hit for 10. Emma Callicutt scored 9 and Corder finished the night with 8.
Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle led all scorers with 15 points and Dream Carnell hit for 9.
Eagles soar to win in boys contest
West Union broke a 5-5 tie in the first quarter and reeled off 10 straight points which Myrtle never seemed to recover from in the 61-42 win.
The run helped the Eagles take a 15-9 lead after a quarter which they stretched into a 31-22 lead at the half.
Greer Manning helped the Eagles first half efforts with 10 points.
The Eagles had balanced scoring as 11 players scored on the night.
"We kinda had some things that we needed to work on, Myrtle came out playing hard, taking the ball to the goal, making great cuts, we've got to do a better job defensively," Hayles said. "I challenged the guys a bit and I wanted to give a few more along the bench an opportunity and they came out, brought a lot of energy and it was a great team win from one all the way down to 14 tonight."
Manning paced the team with his 10 points while Jon Grey Morrisson and Parker Owen came off the bench to score eight points apiece. Hammer Willard chipped in seven points to the cause.
Jaden Taylor of Myrtle was high man in the scoring department with 15 points. Teammates Hayden Shoops hit for nine and Charles Hefner had seven.