BELDEN - West Union ran to a second place finish in the 1A-3A classification at the TCPS Twilight meet on August 31. The Eagles finished with 46 points while the Tupelo Spartans took first with 36 points.
The Myrtle Hawks ran to a fifth place finish with 145 points.
West Union was led once again by Brodie Moore who ran the course in a time of 17:34.30. Sam Johnson of the Spartans won the race with his time of 17:08.70.
The Eagles had three runners in the top 10 and five placed in the top 20.
Other top 10 runners with Moore were Hammer Willard at sixth in a time of 19:39.80 and Aiden James finished ninth at 20:24.00.
Jonathan Douglass had a 12th place finish at 20:37.50 and Adam Galloway was 19th with his time of 21:01.00 as they joined the top 20 runners.
Myrtle placed one runner in the top 25 as Thatchar Victory came in 21st at a time of 21:12.20.
New Albany competed in the Class 4A-7A event and placed 10th overall.
Top Bulldog runner was Aiden Patterson who placed 14th in his time of 18:46.40.
Murphy leads Myrtle girls to third
Myrtle girls had a good showing in the Class 1A-3A event as they came in third with 55 points.
Tupelo Spartans grabbed first with 41 points while TCPS was second with 48. Both teams placed four runners in the top 12 to outdistance Myrtle who had two.
Ally Murphy once again ran a strong race as she finished second with her time of 22:16.00.
Julianna Hamilton of the Spartans won the race with a blistering time of 21:25.80 while Hayden True finished third behind Murphy with a time of 23:31.70.
Myrtle had quite an impressive showing at the event as they placed six runners in the top 20.
Madylynn Hogue was a top 10 finisher with her seventh place run in 23:53.20.
Other Lady Hawk runners in the top 20 were Peyton Thompson in 14th (25:52.00), Madilyn Moorman at 17th (27:00.70), Shelby Thompson was 18th (27:01.80 and Maggie Chapman was 20th (27:30.20).
New Albany ran in the Class 4A-7A race and were led by Arionna Yeager's run of 26:05.00.
