MYRTLE - West Union and Myrtle battled through seven innings and then some before the Eagles took the win of 8-4 in 3-1A baseball on Tuesday.
West Union broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the ninth to escape the hard-fought contest with the decision.
Dylan Gates came on in relief and threw the final 3.2 innings to earn the win without allowing the Hawks to score after they tied it in the bottom of the sixth.
Cole Willard got the West Union ninth going with his leadoff walk. A balk moved him down to second and JQ Brewer followed with a bunt single to put two aboard at the corners.
Another balk was called which sent Willard home to give the Eagles the 5-4 lead and Brewer advanced to second. Gates was HBP to put two Eagles on for Greer Manning.
Manning hits a RBI single to left allowing Brewer to score.
An error by the Hawks loaded the bases and CJ Shirley came through with a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Gates and extend the lead to 7-4.
West Union scored an insurance run later on an error to take the 8-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Myrtle had a batter to reach on an error, but Gates got the strikeout to end the game and hand the Eagles the 8-4 decision.
West Union scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the second as Mack Wallis doubled to drive in a run and later scored on an error.
Myrtle came back to tie it as Braiden Jordan singled to drive in two runs in the bottom of the second.
The Eagles came back in the third to take the lead as Stone Whaley drove in Jon Grey Morrisson for the 3-2 lead.
West Union scored again in the fourth as Cole Willard sprinted home after a throw to second on Brewer's steal attempt opened the window of opportunity. The Eagles led 4-2 midway through the fourth.
The Hawks got a run back in the bottom of the frame as their hitting star of the contest, Jordan, came through once again with a RBI single to right to plate Mason Cook.
The Hawks tied it in the bottom of the sixth as Jordan struck again, this time with a single to left with one out. He would later score and tie the game on Jaden Taylor's RBI double to right.
Brewer went 2 for 4 to lead the Eagles at the plate while Morrisson was 2 for 5.
Jordan figured in all four runs for Myrtle as he went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored the other Hawk run.
Conner Coleman was the other Hawk with multiple hits as he went 2 for 5 with a double.