MYRTLE - All it took to secure the 3-0 win for Belmont in Thursday's win over Myrtle occurred during the first inning. The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead and rode the pitching of Luis Cano the rest of the way for the win in Division 1-2A baseball.
Cano threw a three hitter with no walks while striking out eight Hawks.
"We extended that inning a little bit longer than we needed to, an error did bring a runner all the way from second to home and that was a big play," Gordon said. "That wasn't what lost the game for us, we still wouldn't have hit enough to do it.
"That pitcher (Cano), you gotta tip your hat to him, he's phenomenal and I'd love to know how much he turned one loose tonight because in Baldwyn I know he hit 91 (mph). His breaking stuff is very sharp, but we were putting the ball in play, we kept putting the ball in play."
Belmont got the scoring over in a hurry in the first as leadoff man Brayden Hodum reached by a HBP and later scored on the error in the Hawk outfield for the early 1-0 lead.
Eli Sparks singled to reach and was driven in by River Ford's triple. Cade Stephens hit a RBI single to plate Ford and Belmont had their 3-0 margin of victory.
Cano worked through the Hawks economically over three innings as he faced the minimum of nine batters.
However, in the fourth inning, Myrtle mounted a threat with back-to-back singles with one out by Dalton Galloway and Jackson Mayer.
Cano was able to extinguish the threat with a double play and escape with no damage done.
Braiden Jordan tossed an exceptional game for the Hawks on the mound as he worked six full innings, allowing three runs on four hit with four walks and three strikeouts.
Jordan threw 110 pitches with 60 going for strikes and kept the Hawks close for the duration of the contest.
"Braiden, I thought he did the most for us, I thought he did really well," Gordon said. "He ended up throwing a little over 100 pitches, but he an interrupter of timing and he does a great job pitching.
"To hang all those zeroes up there, I thought that was phenomenal on his part and we made a some plays behind him."
Myrtle had one other instance of a runner in scoring position during the fifth as Parker Owen led off with a HBP and took second on an errant pickoff attempt.
After a strikeout for the first out, Owen moved to third on a 1-3 groundout, but another Cano strikeout ended the inning with Owen stranded at third.
Jaden Taylor came on to close out the contest for Myrtle, working one inning and picking up one strikeout and the lone base runner was HBP.
Myrtle is now 1-3 in Division 1-2A baseball and will face New Site in their next series in division play.