MYRTLE - A furious second half comeback was key in allowing the Myrtle Lady Hawks to secure a 52-44 victory over the Hickory Flat Lady Rebels on Thursday.
Head coach Chris Greer spoke postgame on the resiliency of his squad to complete the comeback down double-digits in the third.
“I think our defense pulled us out, and Kinsley got going… there’s not many Kinsley Gordon’s out there,” said Greer.
The Lady Rebels started off strong in the opening eight minutes off hot shooting from Abigail Tatum, who scored 11 points on three three-pointers.
In the second quarter, the Lady Hawks continued to be at the mercy of hot shooting from Hickory Flat while struggling to find an offensive identity.
The Lady Rebels stifiled leading scorer Gordon with a box-and-one defensive strategy that only allowed her seven points and forced many turnovers on their way to a 26-18 halftime lead.
However, in the second, Gordon and the Lady Hawks found success by outrunning the Hickory Flat defense before they could set up in the half court.
Gordon scored 12 points in the third as Myrtle surged with a 17-10 run to cut the lead to 36-35 for the Lady Rebels with eight minutes remaining.
In the fourth, Hickory Flat struggled to find any semblance of offense as the Lady Hawks stifled Tatum, only allowing her two points in the second half, while they took control for good with a 14-0 run late in the fourth.
Gordon led all scorers with 25 points while Dream Carnell added 14 on three three-pointers.
With the win and a later loss to Ingomar on Friday, the Lady Hawks move to 2-4 on the season with a road game against Potts Camp upcoming on Tuesday to begin division play.
Hickory Flat 61, Myrtle 59 (B)
A back-and-forth affair led to a photo finish that saw Jaden Taylor’s full court heave fall just a few inches short as the Hawks dropped a 61-59 decision to the Rebels.
Head coach Chris Greer spoke after the game about turnovers being a key factor in the loss.
“The kids played hard… I just think if we cut down the turnovers and do a better job blocking out, we will be fine,” said Greer
In a game that saw neither team take a double-digit lead, it was a 7-0 run in the last two minutes that allowed Hickory Flat to take a 60-56 lead.
Will Greer stepped up big and responded with a three-pointer with under a minute left to cut it down within one. However, the Hawks could not respond and Taylor’s heave fell just short.
In the loss, Taylor led the way for the Hawks with 17 points and Greer added 12.
The Hawks look to rebound in their first division game on Tuesday at Potts Camp.