Robert Gordon

Robert Gordon retired from coaching Myrtle baseball after 25 years with 24 of those being head coach of the Hawks.

 Photo courtesy of Brooke Gordon

Robert Gordon stepped aside as head coach of the Myrtle Hawks baseball team recently, but the long-time skipper will remain at Myrtle in his athletic director role and pitching in wherever he can assist his school and coaching staffs. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus