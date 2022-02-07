HICKORY FLAT • Myrtle’s Kinsley Gordon is hard to stay in front of. Hickory Flat found that out the hard way on Saturday.
Gordon, who averages 27.5 points per game, came into the game having already shot 307 free throws on the season, due in large part to her aggressive style of play. The Lady Hawk senior point guard added to that total in a 67-34 win over the Lady Rebels, shooting 15 of 19 from the charity stripe to lead with 36 points.
“We started out playing box-and-one, obviously, because she’s such a good player,” said Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell. “I tried to change up the scheme, tried doing a diamond-and-one, and just put my best defenders on her. She’s just a player, man.”
Hickory Flat (9-17) had the start they had hoped for behind the sharpshooting of Abby Tatum, who was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the opening period to give her team an 18-12 lead entering the second quarter.
Tatum and the rest of the Lady Rebels cooled off in the second, just as Gordon started warming up. Morgan Green’s 3-pointer with 5:45 left in the first half was Hickory Flat’s only points of the period as Myrtle added 19 to its side of the scoreboard. The Lady Hawks were 14 of 17 from the free-throw line in the second, with Gordon shooting 8 of 9.
“They did a good job of getting into the paint and forcing the issue,” said Carnell. “We’ve got to do a better job of defending without fouling.”
Hickory Flat saw a 10-point halftime deficit balloon to 17 by the end of the third and 33 by the game’s end.
Tatum led the Lady Rebels with 12 points on four makes from beyond the arc. Myrtle’s Molly Moody and Dream Carnell each scored a dozen for the Lady Hawks.