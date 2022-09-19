THREE AWARD-WINNNG ATHLETES MAKE UP NEMCC SPORTS HALL OF FAME’S FOURTEENTH CLASS
BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame’s 14th class of inductees features three award-winning student-athletes.
Tim Cole, Robert Gordon and Lisa Jansen are set for enshrinement on Thursday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the Claude Wright Room of the Haney Union.
They will also be recognized at Tiger Stadium prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of Northeast’s homecoming football matchup with division opponent Mississippi Delta Community College.
All three honorees were all-region and all-conference recipients in their respective sports. Jansen, who competed for the German national team, becomes just the second softball player to be selected for this prestigious accolade.
Tickets for this event are sold out. A live broadcast of the entire ceremony, which includes the presentation of Northeast’s Alumni Hall of Fame as well, will air on the Gold Channel of NEMCCTV.
Robert Gordon (Baseball, 1992-93)
Robert Gordon continued what became a playing and coaching career in the sport of baseball that spanned more than 35 years as a student-athlete at Northeast Mississippi Community College in the early 1990s.
Gordon arrived on the Booneville campus with a decorated resume. He received an invitation to both the Crossroads Diamond Club and Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball (NEMCABB) all-star games after earning the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his W.P. Daniel High School team.
He made his debut with the Tigers on February 27, 1992 during a doubleheader at Jackson State (Tenn.) Community College. Gordon recorded his first multi-hit contest in a black-and-gold uniform six days later in a 5-4 victory over the same Generals ball club.
Gordon’s inaugural home run at Northeast came during a 7-2 win at Shelby State (present-day Southwest Tennessee) Community College. He also had three hits and three RBIs that evening against the Saluqis.
The Tigers got hot and so did Gordon down the home stretch. Northeast captured its final eight regular season games to secure its first then-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) North Division crown in over two decades.
Gordon lifted the Tigers to a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind triumph over East Mississippi Community College in the middle of that winning streak. He tied the contest with a two out triple and scored moments later on a RBI single by Brian Olson.
Northeast hosted the state championship series versus Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Harold T. White Field before participating in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament for the first time in program history.
The New Albany native was one of the Tigers’ top performers as a freshman with a .306 batting average, four triples and 16 RBIs. However, Gordon’s productivity increased even more during his final campaign at Northeast.
Gordon, who was the only returning position player in 1993, led the Tigers in most every major offensive statistical category. He had a .344 batting average with nine doubles, three home runs and 32 RBIs.
He added five triples, which is still tied for the second most in a single season at Northeast. Gordon was recognized by head coach Ray Scott with the team MVP and best batting average awards.
Gordon was also selected for the Tiger Award for his leadership and positive attitude on-and-off the diamond. He obtained NJCAA All-Region 23 distinction as a sophomore and was a two-time all-conference recipient.
He completed his on-field career by clinching the 1996 Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference (TCAC) championship at Union (Tenn.) University. Gordon procured NAIA All-American, NAIA All-Region and All-TCAC honors as a senior.
Gordon has spent essentially his entire tenure in education at Myrtle High School. He was the head baseball coach for 25 years and won 10 division crowns, two north half titles and the 2002 state championship.
He also directed five state championship teams in 16 seasons with Myrtle’s slowpitch softball program. Gordon’s coaching record between baseball, softball and volleyball, which he started from scratch in 2019, is 800-387-1.
Gordon was picked to coach in the NEMCABB All-Star Game three times and at the Crossroads All-Star Game in 2003. He was acknowledged as the NEMCABB Class 1A-2A Coach of the Year in both 2001 and 2010.
He remains at Myrtle as its athletic director in charge of 11 varsity sports. Gordon is married to Brooke and the couple has two children, Paxton and Kinsley.
