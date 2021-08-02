Chris Greer, Myrtle’s most decorated coach with 24 state championships in cross country and track and field, wants to build an eventual state contender in girls and boys basketball at his alma mater.
This season, Greer’s 24th at Myrtle, he’ll add the boys basketball coaching duties along with continuing as girls basketball coach. He replaced boys coach Rob Browning, who now coaches at North Pontotoc.
Greer, 50, hasn’t coached boys since 1995-98 when he was at Potts Camp. He played basketball for the Myrtle’s legendary coach, Elvis Thomas.
“I bleed red and black,” Greer said. “That’s the reason I’m doing it, to get Myrtle back. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a big challenge. My goal for the boys and girls is to get more kids out. We’re a little low in numbers. We’re going to search the halls.”
He added, “We’re going to try to bring back the pride. We want to try to get the fans back. People are busy and stuff, but with a Myrtle boy coaching both teams, we need all the support we can get.”
Greer plans for his boys team, which lacks height, to play more zone defense, especially now that the school’s MHSAA athletic classification has moved from 1A to 2A for the first time. The Hawks will join M.S. Palmer, Strayhorn, Charleston and Potts Camp in their new division.
“We’re not very big so we’re going to have to mix it up,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll press as much as we do in girls. Boys and girls are a different game. You can get beat a lot quicker pressing than in girls. The boys will be a lot better at shooting. We’re not very big, so we’re going to have to shoot the ball well and be in shape.”
Greer is familiar with the players on his boys roster.
“I think I’ve coached every one of them,” he said. “The tenth graders and ninth graders, I didn’t coach in a game, but I helped Coach (Rob) Browning in practice. The five seniors I coached in junior high.”
Jaden Taylor, a starter since his freshman season, returns for his senior year. Hayden Shoops, a sophomore, was last year’s sixth man. Will Greer, the coach’s son, is a senior guard. A 6-foot-1 senior, Caden Hutcheson, will play forward. Seniors Charles Hefner and Blake Morman also return.
“My expectations are always high,” Greer said. "It’s going to be hard, but we’re going to make the best of it. We’re going to be positive. We’re going to have fun and be competitive. I don’t like to lose.”