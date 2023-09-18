HATLEY – Myrtle may be winless after four games, but the Hawks remain confident better days are ahead.
First-year head coach Luke Conlee saw some improvement in his Class 1A team’s 28-7 road loss Friday night to 2A Hatley.
"Our effort was a lot better tonight, but it’s still not to our expectation of what we want as a team,” he said. “We’re just going to keep building on it. We’ve still got five games left; we’ve got a shot at the playoffs. It’s a long season. We’ve still got a lot of road in front of us.”
“There are some things we can fix and finish the season strong,” added Myrtle freshman two-way player Jase Gibson.
Hatley’s 6-foot, 200-pound running back Cayson Williams was the big difference in Friday’s outcome. He rushed for 147 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns. He rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s win against Mantachie.
Gibson was looking for a slow, powerful back in Hatley’s star. “(Williams) was hard to bring down,” he said. “We didn’t know he was that fast.”
“He’s a good football player, no doubt about it,” Conlee added.
Hatley (3-1) took a 6-0 lead on the game’s opening drive, marching 63 yards in six plays. Williams, who had a 32-yard run on the second play, scored on a 6-yard run with 9 minutes, 6 seconds in the first quarter.
Williams capped an 80-yard second-quarter march with a 5-yard run to give the Tigers a 14-0 halftime lead.
Myrtle reached the Hatley 17 late in the half, but Joe Kizer just missed a 29-yard field goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining.
The Hawks opened the third quarter with a 65-yard, 9-play drive to reach the end zone. Kizer scored the TD on a 5-yard run and kicked the PAT to cut Hatley’s lead to 14-7.
Freshman quarterback Zane Hill completed four passes for 45 yards to Gibson during the drive. The longest completion was a 15-yard strike.
“We noticed Hatley didn’t like to cover the flats a lot, so we kept running outs,” said Gibson, who had seven total catches for 48 yards. “The O-line played good; we just got tired in the second half.”
Williams’ two second-half touchdown runs for Hatley covered five and 12 yards.
