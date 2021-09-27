MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks celebrated their first homecoming during football season in school history on Friday, and the celebration was a great one as they dominated the Tigers from Middelton, Tennessee 42-0.
Head coach Jeremy Smithey spoke postgame about being a part of this special memory in the program’s short history.
“For those guys to be a part of something else and to make history for this school, I don’t know if they will ever appreciate it right now,” said Smithey.
Myrtle struck early in the first quarter after forcing a three-and-out with a 60-yard touchdown run from Caden Hutcheson to take an early 7-0 lead just over six minutes in.
The Hawks continued to set the tone early at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, forcing another three-play drive and allowing only 11 yards in the opening quarter. The offense dominated up front on the following drive with a 13-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off with a Jackson Mayer touchdown pass to Tanner Fryar to extend the lead to 13-0 after a missed extra point.
The Myrtle offense kept the momentum going on their next drive as Mayer and Fryar connected on their second score of the game, a eight-yard pass to push the lead out to 20 points.
After the halftime break, the Hawks kept their foot on the gas as Mayer took a run in from 17 yards out for his first rushing score of the game to push it out to 27-0.
The defense wreaked havoc on the Tiger offense in the second half just as they did in the first, forcing Middleton to turn it over on downs inside their own territory. Hutcheson capitalized on the great field position with a 19-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive.
After yet another three-and-out was forced, Myrtle put the final touches on the homecoming victory as Fryar took a carry 69 yards for a score on the opening play of the drive. With a two-point conversion off the legs of Mayer, the Hawks brought the score to its resounding 42-0 final.
In the win, Mayer led the way on offense with three total scores, two passing and one rushing. Fryar also added three scores with two coming through the air along with one on the ground. Hutcheson added two rushing scores as well for Myrtle.
With the win, Myrtle moves to 2-1 on the season in games played with two forfeits due to COVID-19 concerns. The Hawks open their division slate next Friday on the road at Potts Camp.
Coach Smithey spoke on trying to prepare his team to make school history again next Friday by getting their first division win in the 2A classification.
“Our goal right now is to be 1-0 in division. It’s time to go back to work and get ready for Potts Camp,” said Smithey.