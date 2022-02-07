HICKORY FLAT • The ‘Survive and Advance’ mantra technically doesn’t start for Hickory Flat until the Class 1A playoffs begin, but it got plenty of practice of survival on Saturday.
The Rebels fended off Myrtle 57-55 in a back-and-forth affair that saw 10 lead changes in the fourth quarter. Senior Drew Wilson played hero, knocking down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left for the last lead change and the defense got the necessary stop needed to close it out.
“He’s had several times this year where he’s really stepped up. We’re going to miss that,” said Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell of Wilson’s late-game free throws. “It’s something I’d like to think we work on in practice a good bit. It’s improved a lot since last year and it’s something that has played in our favor overall.”
Hickory Flat (16-14) seemed poised to pull away early in the second half as it built a 33-24 lead after a pair of Alex Tatum free throws.
That’s where the Hawks made their push, using a 10-0 run off of six points from Haiden Shoops and two offensive rebound putbacks – the last coming from Jaden Taylor – to take a one-point lead.
Wilson scored on a layup and Bradford Hopper sunk a 3-pointer to take a 38-34 lead into the fourth.
As momentum started swinging in Myrtle’s favor after a made 3-ball from Will Greer for a 42-40 lead, the Rebels bookended an 8-0 run with threes from Landon Wilkerson and Tatum, and Wilson threw in a highlight reel dunk off a steal in between.
“I thought that was the crucial turning point of the game,” Carnell said.
Myrtle answered with an 8-0 run of their own to regain the two-point lead. Then, later, as Hickory Flat held a 52-50 lead, Shoops buried another 3-pointer with 53 seconds left just before Wilson countered with a layup, that was then answered by a layup from Taylor with 28 seconds left for the Hawks’ final lead at 55-54.
“I’m glad that we won, but it was ugly,” said Carnell. “I’m glad it’s something we can look at moving forward. … Hopefully this can motivate them and help them understand how ugly it can be if we’re not going 100 percent.”
Hickory Flat was 21 of 50 (42%) from the field, including 7 of 20 (35%) from 3-point range. Wilson finished with 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting, adding six rebounds and four steals.
Hopper, Tatum and Wilkerson were joined by Austin Bryant with 8 points apiece. Wilkerson dished out five assists as well.
Myrtle will play on Wednesday, February 9 at MS Palmer in the Division 2-2A tournament against Strayhorn at 7:30.