MYRTLE - Myrtle Hawks hosted the Vardaman Rams for their season opener on Friday. The Rams defeated the Hawks 42-0.
Myrtle chose to receive the ball on the opening kickoff. Joe Kizer brought the ball out to the 32 yard line. Tanner Fryar ran for a 5-yard gain to the Myrtle 37. After a tackle for a loss and an incomplete pass, the Hawks turned the ball over.
On the initial drive for the Rams, Zay Pratt took over on the 11-yard line with 10:00 left in the first quarter and eventually pushed it down the field to score. Christian Ponce kicked the PAT to start the scoring 7-0.
Pratt and Evan Edmonson combined for three more touchdowns in the first period giving the Rams a commanding lead of 27-0.
The second quarter also started off badly for the Myrtle as Vardaman’s Chipper Moore connected with Andrew Easley for a 47-yard touchdown pass. The Rams completed the 2-point conversion to increase the score to 35-0 with 10:45 left in the second half.
The Rams added their final score late in the second (3:12) with a touchdown run by Edmonson and PAT from Ponce. Neither team scored in the third or fourth periods and the Rams won 42-0.
After the game Head Coach Josh Curbow commented, “We are just a young team with only two juniors and two seniors. Most of these guys have a lot to learn and haven’t had a chance to play a lot of solid varsity reps.
"We played a really good football team. It is good for us to see competition like that. It is only going to make us better. They will be fine. We will be a good football team eventually.”
Myrtle will travel to Strayhorn on Friday night. The Mustangs (1-0) defeated Coldwater 27-0 to win their season opener.