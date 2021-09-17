VARDAMAN - The Myrtle Hawks fell victim to the elements and their opponent as they were shutout at Vardaman on Thursday by a 43-0 final. The entire first half and majority of the contest was played in a slow steady rain which made securing the football a challenge for both teams.
The youthful Hawks saw their record even at 1-1 with homecoming on the radar for next week.
"We got out a little sluggish early, we had told the team earlier in the week that the elements were going to be kinda tough and that they were going to have to deal with adversity," Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. "I believe that the youth of our team showed. When you've only got eight upperclassmen sometimes that stuff rears its head in situations like this.
The Hawks went three and out in the game's opening series, but the defense provided a spark as Mitchell Rutherford recovered a Ram fumble at the Hawk 32 to stop a Vardaman drive.
Myrtle had to punt the ball back and got another turnover from their defense as Tanner Fryar intercepted a pass at the Ram 42. The Myrtle offense could net only one yard in three plays and was forced to punt the ball back.
The first quarter ended with the teams tied 0-0.
Vardaman finally dented the scoreboard with 9:14 left in the half on a nine-yard TD run by Chipper Drake Moore. Christian Ponce's kick made it 7-0.
The Rams added another touchdown with 2:08 left as Za Pratt scored from 10 yards out and the teams went to half with Vardaman leading 13-0.
Vardaman put the game out of reach with three touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 35-0 after three periods of play.
The Rams added a final score with three minutes left for the 43-0 final.
"We learn from this, just like I told the guys, you're going to learn twice as much from a loss as you do from a win," Smithey said. "Don't let losses happen in vain, learn from it, turn on it and grow from it. Learn your lesson and make it count."
Myrtle will host Middleton (Tenn.) on Friday, September 24 in their homecoming game in their next action.