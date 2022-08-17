MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks gave North Pontotoc all the action they wanted, but the Vikings took a 3-0 straight set win. The set scores were extremely close with North Pontotoc winning the frames by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23.
"I was proud of them for fighting, particularly late in the game, we just had a few errors that really hurt us," Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam said. "We had a few players that were not on their A game and we've got to be on our A game every time and be ready to bring it.
"We played a little tentative and we were just kinda uptight honestly. If we had just relaxed and played like we normally do, we could have handled our business. We didn't do that tonight."
Myrtle looked to be on the way to winning the second set as they opened up a lead of 18-13 following a Cora Kelly kill, but North Pontotoc rallied back to close out the set on a 12-4 run to win it 25-22.
The third set mirrored the second set as the Viking built a lead of 18-14, but the Hawks rallied back to take leads at 21-20 and 23-22 before falling 25-23.
Key players in the Myrtle stretch run to rally back were Mollie Moody, who had a kill and followed that with an ace.
Kelly picked up an ace to go along with her work in the Myrtle court.
Emma Mayer had two kills, including the one that gave the Hawks a lead at 23-22.
"I was really hoping they would pull out that win on that set and get us in a fourth set, but unfortunately those few errors kept coming back at us," Dunnam said. "We've just got to work on those in practice before we get ready for Corinth on Thursday and future game, but you've got to learn something from your losses. We're going to take it and move on."
Kierstyn Shoops was solid on the Myrtle hardwood as she picked up several digs and assists during the night.
Myrtle trailed for the majority of the first set, having brief leads early on with the last advantage coming at 7-5.
Dunnam was pleased with her team for sticking so close to a 4A school and losing the three sets by only four, three and two points and not being intimidated.
"We were really close and we had a tough opponent tonight and they are a bigger school, but we kept fighting and we played hard, we just got to critique a few things.
"I told them at the end that I was glad that they never got down, they stayed in the fight and I was proud of that."
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.