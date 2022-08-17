MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks gave North Pontotoc all the action they wanted, but the Vikings took a 3-0 straight set win. The set scores were extremely close with North Pontotoc winning the frames by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23. 

