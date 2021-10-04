Myrtle went on the road for their first foray in 2A football and were handed a 40-12 loss by the Potts Camp Cardinals. The Hawks had previously competed in 1-1A football and after reclassification, they are now members of 1-2A.
Potts Camp struck first as they drove from their 42 to score right before the quarter ended to take a 7-0 lead.
The Cardinals benefitted from a short field for their next score as they went 39 yards and scored with 14 second remaining in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the intermission.
Potts Camp added their third touchdown of the night as Peyton Baldwyn ran 50 yards and Ethan Bridges' PAT made it 21-0 with 9:04 left in the third quarter.
Myrtle finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Caden Hutcheson ran it in from a yard out, but the kick was no good and Myrtle trailed 21-6.
The Cardinals had an immediate answer as they needed less than a minute to score their four TD of the game to take the 27-6 lead which held up through the rest of the third quarter.
Potts Camp scored their next touchdown on a 15-yard pass with 7:37 left to go up 33-6.
Myrtle got their offense going late in the contest as quarterback Jackson Mayer hit Caden Hutcheson for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:22 left.
Potts Camp added a late score to win 40-12 and go 1-0 in division while Myrtle dropped to 0-1.
Hawks host Bearcats next in 1-2A
Myrtle will play host to the Baldwyn Bearcats on Thursday for their next game in 1-2A football.
Baldwyn completely dismantled Walnut in their division opener, winning 49-8. Baldwyn is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in division.
The lone loss suffered by the Bearcats was to 3A Booneville by a 2-0 final. They have wins over Kossuth (12-11), Tishomingo County (60-14), East Webster (10-7), Alcorn Central (34-2) and Walnut.
Kickoff for the Baldwyn at Myrtle contest will be at 7:00.