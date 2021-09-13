Hawks fly past Thrasher in season opener By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jackson Mayer By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Myrtle had to wait two weeks to open their 2020 football season, but the Hawks came out strong in their 44-7 win on the road. Jackson Mayer got the scoring started for the Hawks with a 24-yard run with 8:50 left in the opening quarter. Myrtle wasted little time as Tanner Fryar scored on a touchdown run off the right side and the PAT put the Hawks up 14-0. Gabe Mejia connected on a field goal for the next Myrtle score to extend the lead to 17-0 with 9:06 left in the first half. The Myrtle defense held Thrasher and a fourth and four attempt at the Rebel 35 and Fryar scored his second TD of the night to send the teams to the half with Myrtle leading 24-0.Mayer figured in the first score of the second half as he found Caden Hutcheson for a touchdown strike and up the lead to 31-0. Thrasher scored their only points of the night next as a 34-yard run put the score at 31-7 after three periods of play.Hutcheson ran wild in the fourth quarter as he scored first on a three yard run and capped off his night with a 75-yard TD run for the 44-7 final verdict. Myrtle is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Vardaman on Friday. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myrtle Thrasher Football Hawks Td Scoring Sport American Football Jackson Mayer Tanner Fryar Hawk Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 80° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 10:36 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Myrtle Sports Hawks fly past Thrasher in season opener 51 min ago New Albany Father and son make lifetime memories through alligator hunt 1 hr ago West Union Lady Eagles fall to Biggersville after layoff 1 hr ago New Albany Sports Bulldogs rebound and romp over Indians 2 hrs ago East Union Late TDs gives Booneville win over Urchins Sep 11, 2021 East Union Rakestraw and Truemper run to wins at East Union meet Sep 10, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists