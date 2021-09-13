Myrtle had to wait two weeks to open their 2020 football season, but the Hawks came out strong in their 44-7 win on the road. 

Jackson Mayer got the scoring started for the Hawks with a 24-yard run with 8:50 left in the opening quarter. 

Myrtle wasted little time as Tanner Fryar scored on a touchdown run off the right side and the PAT put the Hawks up 14-0. 

Gabe Mejia connected on a field goal for the next Myrtle score to extend the lead to 17-0 with 9:06 left in the first half. 

The Myrtle defense held Thrasher and a fourth and four attempt at the Rebel 35 and Fryar scored his second TD of the night to send the teams to the half with Myrtle leading 24-0.

Mayer figured in the first score of the second half as he found Caden Hutcheson for a touchdown strike and up the lead to 31-0. 

Thrasher scored their only points of the night next as a 34-yard run put the score at 31-7 after three periods of play.

Hutcheson ran wild in the fourth quarter as he scored first on a three yard run and capped off his night with a 75-yard TD run for the 44-7 final verdict. 

Myrtle is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Vardaman on Friday. 

