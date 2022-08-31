NEW ALBANY – About a week after Aaron Rodgers was born, Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. So perhaps it was destiny that the former grew up to be a quarterback, just like his namesake.
The “other” Aaron Rodgers is a senior QB for the Myrtle Hawks. As one might expect, his teammates have a lot of fun with his name.
“They get on me for it all the time,” Rodgers said during Tuesday’s practice at BNA Park. “Those are some big shoes to fill right there with that name. Kind of hard to step up to the name and be that man.”
No one expects this Aaron Rodgers to play at the level of that Aaron Rodgers, but as a first-year starter, Myrtle’s Rodgers will be leading the offense. He has zero varsity game experience at the position, but first-year coach Josh Curbow said Rodgers’ understanding of the game can take him a long way.
“I’ve coached some kids that were pretty good, very talented, and he understands the game as well as them,” Curbow said. “And I tell him that: ‘I’ve not coached anybody that knows the game any better than you. Don’t overthink it. Don’t let your nerves get in the way. Just relax, have fun. Trust what you know.’”
The Hawks base out of a three-receiver set with a halfback and will use a lot of run-pass option. That should play to Rodgers’ strengths.
Curbow’s only real concern with his quarterback is a lack of game experience. Rodgers will make his first career start Friday when Myrtle opens the season at home versus Vardaman. He said he’s going to try to focus on doing what he knows.
“I trust my gut sometimes when I shouldn’t,” Rodgers said. “I guess more than I should, but I need to get my eyes where they need to be and start doing what my rules say instead of trusting my gut.”
Despite his varsity inexperience, Rodgers has been playing quarterback a long time. He didn’t choose the position because of the other Aaron Rodgers, though. In fact, he wasn’t that big of a fan growing up.
“I like the new him,” Rodgers said. “He’s gotten a little crazy with the hair and everything. Old him seemed a little stuck up, but I like the new him – he’s gone crazy.”
Rodgers has never minded the comparisons to his NFL counterpart, who’s on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has fun with it.
“I just laugh it off, because I expect it at this point,” he said. “It happened two days ago. I was meeting some neighbors of mine, and they’re like, ‘Aaron Rodgers? Well, what position do you play – quarterback?’ Just joking around. I was like, ‘Yeah, actually I do.’”
