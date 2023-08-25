MYRTLE - Myrtle lost its season opener – 13-0 Thursday to Strayhorn – but the Hawks may have found a winning combination from two freshmen quarterbacks.
Last year’s starter, Jase Gibson, opened the game under center, but gave way to Amory transfer Zane Hill in the second half. Gibson aggravated a thumb injury he suffered in last week’s jamboree.
“Jase came in at halftime and told me, ‘Coach, we’ve got to put Zane in,’ ’’ Myrtle first-year head coach Luke Conlee said. “I love that attitude; it’s rare.”
Gibson, a Swiss Army knife for the Hawks, played free safety, running back, X receiver, slot receiver, H back and returned punts against Strayhorn. He rushed for 15 yards, caught two passes for 19 yards from Hill, but was 0-for-3 passing.
“I want the best for the team; I want to win,” said Gibson, who started four games last season at QB. “I’ll play anywhere they need me. It’s we, not me.”
Hill, the grandson of Hawks offensive coordinator Johnny Hill, completed 5 of 10 passes for 31 yards and rushed for 30 yards on three carries. His longest rush was 21 yards on a fourth-quarter scramble.
“It’s different from Amory,” Hill said. “I had fun, but there’s a lot to work on.”
Strayhorn broke a 0-0 deadlock in the third quarter with a six-play, 73-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run from back Chris Eason. A 17-yard pass completion put the Mustangs inside the Myrtle 20-yard line.
Strayhorn took advantage of Myrtle’s fourth turnover – a fumble at the Hawks’ 14 – to score their second TD. Hayden Alsup’s 14-yard run gave the Mustangs their 13-0 lead with 11:23 left in the game.
Two first-half fumbles and personal foul penalty early in the second quarter stymied Myrtle’s offense.
“Those two turnovers really cost us,” Conlee said. “We had a pretty good drive going and had a costly penalty. We just ran out of time in the second quarter. The guys played really hard, we just ran out of gas. I’ll take the blame for that. It won’t happen again.”
Myrtle senior running back Joe Kizer was a workhorse with 43 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
The Hawks (0-1) return to action Friday with a trip to “Hwy. 178” rival Potts Camp.
