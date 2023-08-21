MYRTLE - Myrtle first-year head coach Luke Conlee wasn’t pleased with Friday’s preseason jamboree loss to Alcorn Central, but he saw a lot of positives his young Hawks can build on.
The visiting Class 3A Bears scored a late touchdown to defeat 1A Myrtle 7-0 in a game that drew a large, enthusiastic home crowd and featured two 20-minute periods with a running clock.
“We’re a young team and I’m really proud of them,” said Conlee, a Myrtle assistant the last two seasons. “Both sides (offense and defense) played great. It was a game that came down to about three plays. That’s part of it; that’s football.”
Myrtle opens its regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday hosting non-region 1A opponent Strayhorn. The visiting Mustangs won last season’s game, 28-7.
Alcorn Central’s touchdown was scored on an 8-yard run off left tackle by senior running back Harvern Davis with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining. A 49-yard pass completion set up the score.
Myrtle’s defense had played strong until that final drive. On Central’s first possession of the second period, junior tackle Mitchell Rutherford caught Davis in the backfield for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-3 call inside Myrtle’s 30. Rutherford recorded five stops and batted down a pass attempt.
“(Rutherford) is an extremely hard worker, who busts his butt in the weight room. It shows up on Friday nights,” Conlee said. “We’ve got to get him in better shape. He’s playing both sides of the ball.”
The soft-spoken 6-foot-2, 250-pound tackle graded himself a B-minus for his play.
“I started well, then got tired and frustrated at the end,” said the third-year starter. “We’re learning as a defense. Hopefully, we’ll do better next time.”
Offensively, freshman quarterback Jase Gibson operated the Hawks’ new-look offense with some success. He completed three passes for 30 yards in the second period, but saw four penalties hamper any progress.
Gibson, who started four games last year as an eighth grader, wasn’t pleased with his performance, saying, “I let them all down. I didn’t do my job.”
However, Conlee praised his 5-10, 160-pound signal-caller.
“You’re not going to find a more game-ready 15-year-old quarterback,” he said.
