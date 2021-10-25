MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks celebrated in a big way on Friday as the Hawks defeated Walnut 33-16 for their first win in Division 1-2A football and they also sent the Hawk seniors off on a winning note as well.
Myrtle had a big second half offensively as they scored 24 points to cap their successful first half.
Jackson Mayer put Myrtle on the scoreboard in the first quarter with his run of 86 yards on a quarterback keeper with 9:02 left for the 6-0 lead.
Gabe Mejia connected on a 28-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half and the Hawks went to the intermission leading 9-0.
Myrtle stuck quickly after they came back from the half as Mayer hit Caden Hutcheson on a 37-yard TD pass and Mejia's PAT gave the Hawks a 16-0 lead.
Hutcheson came through on the defensive side for Myrtle as he snagged an 80-yard pick-6 to extend the Hawk lead to 23-0.
Mejia wrapped up the scoring for the Hawks in the third quarter and he hit a 38-yard field goal.
Walnut struck for their first score on a 23-yard TD pass play with 37 second left in the quarter and also were successful on the two point attempt.
However, Myrtle held a healthy 26-8 lead after three periods when the horn sounded.
Walnut made the contest a bit more interesting as they scored on a 47-yard pass play and again added the two-point conversion to close the gap to 26-16 with 2:11 left to play.
Hutcheson came through for the Hawks with an insurance touchdown as he burned the Wildcat defense with a 54-yard run. Mejia's PAT provided the final verdict of 33-16.
Myrtle improved their record to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in 1-2A with the win.
The Hawks will play their final division game of the 2021 season on the road at Belmont (4-3, 2-2). Belmont lost to Baldwyn 42-14 on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00.