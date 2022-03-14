NEW ALBANY - Cameron Knox had a successful day at Thursday's New Albany Invitational Track Meet on Thursday. Knox won the triple jump which is his specialty as well as the 100 meter dash.
Knox is the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump which he won on Thursday with his top jump of 44-03.50. Pontotoc's Kyleal McShan was second with his best jump of 40-01.00.
Knox turned in the top time in the 100 meters with his sprint of 11.56 which edged Booneville's Jailon Warner's time of 11.58.
Another defending 4A state champion, Catherine Truemper also won her specialty, the 300 meter hurdles. She won the event with a time of 49.72, bettering second place finisher Kaylin Simmons of Pontotoc's time of 51.75.
Gabrielle Starks of New Albany placed third in the event with her time of 53.08. She also placed second in the girls triple jump with her best jump of 30-03.50. Starks had another top three finish in the 200 meters as she placed third in a time of 28.73.
Courtland Earl placed second for the Bulldogs in the boys 110 meter hurdles with his time of 18.09.
Ashanti Fox of New Albany placed third in the girls 100 meter dash in her time of 13.03.
New Albany boys took top honors in the 4x100 relay as Nehemiah Boyd, DJ Robinson, Kaleb Shumpert and Micaleyn Cameron competed as a team.
The Bulldogs placed second in the 4x400 relay with the team of Dorian Hurd, Earl, Omarion Cook and Mike Smith.
New Albany girls placed third in the 4x200 relay with the team of Fox, Tyasia Judon, Kiristen Knox and Truemper competing. The same team also placed third in the girls 4x100 relay.
New Albany boys finished third overall with 121 points while Pontotoc was first with 198 points and Lafayette placed second with 127.50 points.
The New Albany Lady Bulldogs were also third in the girls competition with 92 points. Pontotoc won with 219.50 and Lafayette finished second with 156 points.
Myrtle also competed in Thursday's event with the Lady Hawks placing fourth with 53.50 points and the Hawks were ninth with 5 points.
Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle was the third state champion to be featured in the competition and she threw the discus 90-11 to win first overall in that event. Abby Laney of New Albany was second with her best throw of 78-02.
Landry Kent picked up a win in the field events for New Albany with her top throw of 29-00 in the girls shot put. Jaylynn Green of Pontotoc was second with her throw of 26-02.
Patrick Gibbs of New Albany placed second in the boys shot put with his best throw of 41-02 which was just shy of Amory's Jalyn Nathan's winning throw of 43-03.5.