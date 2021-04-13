MYRTLE – Myrtle had its pitching, offense and defense clicking in Monday’s 11-1 Division 3-1A softball victory against visiting West Union.
The Lady Hawks, ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, improved to 16-4 overall and 6-0 in the division with their second win against their county rivals. Myrtle won 7-2 a week ago at West Union.
Myrtle has two division games remaining this week against Hickory Flat.
“It took us a minute to settle down,” Myrtle catcher Kinsley Gordon said. “This was a big division game. We knew we had to win this.”
Gordon contributed a single and a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but she credited her team’s entire lineup with being the key to their success this season.
“One through nine, we’re all doing well and contributing,” she said. “Our defense is playing pretty solid. We’re bonding really well. We’re like a family.”
Lady Hawks pitcher Caylie Streich hurled a four-hitter and recorded five strikeouts in five innings. She also led her team’s 12-hit attack with three singles and an RBI.
Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon was pleased with Streich’s pitching and her team’s defensive effort, especially second baseman Jessica Pickens, third baseman Emma Mayer and outfielder Breanna Smith.
“Caylie put the bat on the ball and pitched well. We had Jessica Pickens diving for a ball. We had Emma Mayer diving for a ball. You can’t teach that,” Gordon said. “Breanna made a great play.
“When you have that going, what you want them to do just falls in place.”
Kinsley Gordon’s home run came in Myrtle’s game-clinching four-run fourth inning. She had three RBIs. Kinzie Waits added a double and Mayer a triple for the Lady Hawks.
“It was a total team effort. I wouldn’t trade my team for anybody,” Brooke Gordon said.
West Union’s lone run came in the third on an RBI double by Annie Orman to drive in Emma Callicutt, who had doubled.