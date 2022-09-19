Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
MYRTLE - Coach Olivia Dunnam and her Lady Hawks hosted Potts Camp for Division 2A volleyball match up Thursday night. Communication was the key for Myrtle as they got the win 3-0. Set scores were 25-11, 25-12, and 25-18.
Kierstyn Shoops and Emma Beth Mayer helped the Lady Hawks go out to an early lead in the first set 12-6. Potts Camp suffered some miscues but were able to close the gap 16-7, but were unable to get closer. With the help of Mayer’s 3 aces, Myrtle took the set 25-11.
The Lady Hawks went out to a 10-6 lead at the beginning of the second. With the score 19-10, Shoops and Molly Moody combined serves late in the set and brought it home for the Lady Hawks 25-12. Shoops led the set with 4 aces and Mayer added 2. Mayer also had 2 kills and Moody had 1.
Myrtle started the third set with 8 straight points with the help of Shoops’ serve, 8-1. Potts Camp was able to recover and keep the score close for most of the third set.
Miscommunication continued to play a factor for Potts Camp in the third set, and the Lady Hawks took advantage and went ahead 16-10. The Lady Cardinals quickly recovered and mounted a comeback off the serve of Zoe Clark. Clark brought the score to within two at 20-18.
Late in the set, Lady Hawks Cora Beth Kelly took the serve and finish out the match with a score 25-18. Shoops helped the effort with 4 aces. Moody and Mayer added 2 kills each.
For the Lady Cardinals, Carson Bennett had 2 kills and Malasha Falkner had 1 on the night.