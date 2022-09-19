Emma Mayer

Emma Mayer goes up for the kill attempt for Myrtle during Thursday's match with Potts Camp.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

MYRTLE - Coach Olivia Dunnam and her Lady Hawks hosted Potts Camp for Division 2A volleyball match up Thursday night. Communication was the key for Myrtle as they got the win 3-0. Set scores were 25-11, 25-12, and 25-18.

