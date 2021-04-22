OLIVE BRANCH - The Myrtle Lady Hawks finished a close second in the 2-1A regional track meet on April 17 at Olive Branch. The Lady Hawks totaled 139 points while Vardaman won with 149. Hickory Flat came in third with 108 points.
Myrtle used a strong field event group to push up their point total numbers and were led by Kinsley Gordon's huge day.
Gordon won the discus with her throw of 96-04 while teammate Kaitlyn Senn was second at 82-05.
Gordon also won the triple jump with her top jump of 31-08. Myrtle's Breanna Smith also qualified with her fourth in the event at 29-02.50.
Gordon just missed the trifecta as she was edged out in the girls long jump by .25 by Hickory Flat's Morgan Green. Gordon's best jump was 15-05.75 while Green won with a 15-06.00.
Myrtle also picked up critical points in the girls pole vault as Harleigh Herring won with her top vault of 7-06 and Sydney Turner was second at 6-06.
Myrtle also had some qualifiers in the mid and long distance events as Raykiah Strickland placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.92.
Maggie Moody ran to a second place finish in the 800 meters with her time of 2:54.53 and Dream Carnell was third in a time of 3:02.81.
Moody picked up another second in the girls 1600 as she completed the race in 6:39.75 while teammate Lexie Senn was third at 7:01.40.
Senn placed second in the 3200 meter run with her time of 14:53.36 and Myrtle's Victoria Mejia was fourth at 16:45.33.
The Lady Hawks also had three relay teams to qualify as they took first in the 4x800 with a time of 11:49.19. They finished second in the 4x200 in 2:00.54 and placed third in the 4x400 relay at 5:05.21.
Hawks run to third place
Myrtle boys had to settle for a third place finish as they were edged by Okolona by one point, 81-80 in 2-1A boys track. West Lowndes was the winning team with 157 points.
Hunter Page ran to a first place finish in the boys 800 in a time of 2:25.84 and Will Greer was third in 2:42.42.
Page picked up another first in the 1600 run with his winning time of 5:22.15.
Greer took first place in the boys 3200 meters with his time of 12:58.49.
Myrtle picked up a couple of firsts in the relays as they won the 4x400 in a time of 4:16.26 and the 4x800 team won with their time of 10:00.89.
Colt Hall came in first for the Hawks in the boys discus as his top throw traveled 110-04.
Andrew Phillips placed second in the boys shot put with his top throw of 35-01.