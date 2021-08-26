MYRTLE - The Lady Hawks of Myrtle didn't get off to the best of starts at home against Falkner, but they found some cohesion later to win in straight sets 3-0. Myrtle took the contest by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-13.
"i thought we were trying to force some balls early, especially in our hits at the net and stuff," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "A couple of times they (Falkner) caught us off guard with early hits over when we were probably expecting them to set another time, just a really good push that caught us off guard."
Kierstyn Shoops went to the service line and registered three aces to help the Lady Hawks open up a 14-10 lead as Myrtle went on a run of seven point run.
Falkner closed the lead to two points at 16-14, but Myrtle closed on a 9-2 run for the 25-16 winner.
Emma Mayer was unstoppable at the net as she fired in three kills and added an ace as she was responsible for four of the final nine points.
The second set was punctuated by Cora Beth Kelly's five serving aces, including the final three of the set for the 25-17 win and Shoops added four aces to compliment Kelly's.
Mayer cranked up the kills in the third set as she hammered home four to lead the Lady Hawks.
Molly Moody, Kinzie Claire Waits and Kinsley Gordon had two kills each in the set.
"We didn't serve the ball like we should have and we didn't receive or pass the ball as good as we have been," Gordon said.