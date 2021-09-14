MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks got off on the right foot in Division 2-2A volleyball as they defeated Pine Grove 3-1 at home on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks won by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-13.
"We were put in a pretty rough division to start with and we lost to Pine Grove in two sets in a jamboree and I was pretty upset even though we had one of our starters out," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "That's been a challenge and we challenged the girls last week saying 'it's division play and all that other stuff was getting us prepared for this and we've got to show up.'
"Yesterday we worked on passing and serves, I was trying to get us ready for what we were going to face with serves and such. We passed the ball really well tonight, but I think our setting is just not as good and accurate as we want to be and we just got to get better."
Myrtle broke a 10-10 tie and outscored the Lady Panthers 15-9 to take the opening set.
Emma Mayer had three kills and a block to lead the Lady Hawks while Cora Kelly had two aces.
Myrtle appeared to be on the way to an easy decision in the second set as they sprinted out to an early 11-4 lead. However, Pine Grove fought back to within two at 14-12 at the midway point.
The Lady Hawks never relinquished the lead, but Pine Grove made it interesting as they cut the lead to a point at 23-22. Kelly's block gave Myrtle a point at 24-22 lead and a Pine Grove shot landed just beyond the backline for the final Myrtle point for the 25-22 lead.
Mayer added four more kills and Mollie Moody dropped in two aces for the set.
Pine Grove took the third set 25-20 over the Lady Hawks by virtue of closing out the set on a 5-0 run, breaking a 20-20 tie.
Moody got the Myrtle offense rolling in the fourth set as she fired in two aces during her service as the Lady Hawks overcame a 3-1 deficit and established a 6-3 lead.
Kinzie Claire Waits had a productive service as she notched three aces during a 5-0 Myrtle run to extend their lead to 20-6. Pine Grove attempted a rally, but the Lady Hawks won the set 25-13 and the set 3-1.
Mayer had 12 kills for the match to pace the Lady Hawks. Kinsley Gordon chipped in seven kills.
Moody had six aces while Kelly and Waits had three apiece.