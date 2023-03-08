MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks took care of business and defeated the Lady Wildcats from Houlka in five innings Tuesday night at home, 16-2.
Myrtle plated eight batters in the first. Brooklynn Streich, Aubrey Henderson, and Genna Wages combined for four RBIs to give the Lady Hawks a solid lead at the end of the first, 4-0.
In the second, Streich took the mound and faced four Houlka batters. She struck out three and allowed one to get on base with a hit by pitch. The runner was stranded on first. Myrtle batted around the lineup and scored five more runs in the bottom of the second to extend the lead, 9-0.
The Lady Wildcats got on the board in the top of the fourth with RBIs from Abella Coleman and Mattie Winters. The Lady Hawks answered in dominating fashion and put seven more runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Streich brought it home for the Lady Hawks in the top of the fifth striking out three batters in a row. Myrtle won by run rule.
Overall, the Lady Hawks had 27 at-bats, 17 hits, 16 runs, and 15 RBIs. From the mound, Streich pitched all five innings. She faced 16 batters and struck out 11. She thew 62 pitches with 48 strikes and only allowed 2 Lady Wildcats to cross the plate to score.
Myrtle Coach Brooke Gordon was pleased with her girls performance, “We have a couple of girls out sick and injured. Right now we are playing three 7th graders and I am really pleased with the way they have handled themselves in the games they have played. We’ve lost seven 5-6 year starters in the last couple of years and this year we knew we would be young and not as experienced. So far they have responded to the challenge and are committed to working hard to get better.”
The Lady Hawks will be back in action Thursday, March 9 at Charleston. Game times are 4:30 and 6:30.
