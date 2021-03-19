NEW ALBANY - The Myrtle Lady Hawks were the picture of perfection in the 2021 Union County Softball Tournament as they went undefeated and claimed the title. It could be the first-ever fastpitch title in school history.
Myrtle won a nail-biter in their first game on Friday night which was their third contest of the tournament as they beat the six-time champions, East Union to break their streak in claiming the hardware by a 4-3 final.
The Lady Hawks etched the title in stone in the final game of the night which gave them a 4-0 record in the round robin format as they shutout Ingomar 12-0.
"For three years, except for last year, due to Covid, this has been our first goal and then division and then state," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "We kinda fell short two years ago and we knew we had to come out, we had to put the ball in play and make plays.
"That's what we had talked about all week, the girls stepped up and they made the plays when they needed to and they put the bat on the ball when they needed to."
The game with East Union was actually the game that pretty much for all the marbles as the Lady Urchins came in as defending champs for an impressive six consecutive years.
The game went into an extra inning as the teams were tied 3-3 after the completion of seven full innings.
Myrtle went to bat first and under international rules for extras, Olivia Decanter was placed on second to start the inning. She moved to third following a passed ball, but the first batter up for the Lady Hawks flew out to center and Myrtle did not test the arm of Lady Urchin centerfielder Maggie McVey.
Breanna Smith was the next batter up and she came through with a groundout RBI to the second baseman that allowed Decanter to score the go-ahead run for the 4-3 lead.
"Breanna stepped up and I am so proud of her," Gordon said.
Myrtle was unable to get anyone else about and the teams went to the bottom of the extra frame with the top of the order up for East Union.
Leadoff batter Dakota Hines went to second as the runner and that brought up the heart of the lineup to face Myrtle pitcher Caylie Streich.
Jorja Roberson hit a grounder to the right side for an out, but was successful in moving the runner to third.
That brought up Emily Coggin to the plate and she delivered the fly ball to center, but Myrtle's Smith drew a bead on it and gathered in the ball for the out. She then proceed to throw a strike to the plate to nail the runner who tagged at third and catcher Kinsley Gordon applied the tag to end the contest at 4-3.
"That is a play that we work on, Breanna loves that play, she loves it in practice," Gordon said. "She gets that ball and she shoots it to Kinsley. It's a game we play.
"We had beaten Mantachie earlier in the season on that same exact play. My thoughts were that if it's hit to her, we are shooting it home and it was perfect. It was right on the money, she did a great job."
East Union had created the drama in the bottom of the sixth and set the stage for the grand finale as Lady Urchin second baseman, Mia Hutcheson blasted a 2-out double to the fence in center that scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Myrtle had taken an earlier lead of 3-1 as they scored two runs in the top of the fifth as Kinsley scored on a passed ball and Streich delivered a RBI single with two outs.
The initial runs for both teams came in the third inning as Kinzie Claire Waits drove in Sarah Kate Thompson with her RBI single in the top of the frame.
East Union tied it as Addison Clayton reach on a bunt single and scored on Roberson's RBI groundout.
Myrtle 12, Ingomar 0
Caylie Streich was one out away from pitching a perfect game in five innings, but Lindsey Dillard broke up the no-hitter on an infield single, however Myrtle prevailed with a 12-0 win.
Emma Mayer had a big night at the plate, going 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Lady Hawks. Kinsley Gordon deposited a 2-run homer well over the fence in center for the big blast of the night.
Jessica Pickens was 3 for 3 with a RBI while Keragen McCullough and Sarah Kate Thompson went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Kinzie Claire Waits had the other Myrtle RBI.
Streich threw only 41 pitches over five innings, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out four in the win.