ENTERPRISE - Greer Manning and Zoey Wright had huge performances on the hardwood on Tuesday as they led their West Union teams to a sweep of Myrtle. Manning and his Eagle mates won the boys game 99-70 while Wright and the Lady Eagles took a 54-32 win in the opener.
Originally, the scoreboard had the Eagles winning 100-70, but after the bookkeepers of both teams convened in the postgame, it was determined that the score was actually 99-70.
Manning was a steady force on offense all night as he distributed his points almost evenly during the halves, scoring 15 in the first half and adding 14 in the second for his 29-point total.
"That's good for him (Manning), that was one thing that we talked about him improving on was that last year he would have an amazing quarter and the rest of the time he was under control and doing what we needed, but he would have like a 17-point quarter," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "Tonight he stretched it out over the entire game and all four quarters tonight and that's a good improvement individually and helps us as a team."
West Union got off to a roaring start in the first quarter as Cole Willard poured in 12 points and Trey Haynes hit for eight as they staked the Eagles to a 31-13 lead.
Manning picked up the scoring mantle in the second quarter with 11 points and had an offensive wingman in the person of Daniel Conlee who chipped in six points to send the teams into the half with West Union up 58-25.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.