BOONEVILLE - Jordan Mathis of Booneville came through with runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the seventh as she smashed a walk-off RBI single down the third base line to break a 2-2 tie and give the Lady Blue Devils a 3-2 decision.
Booneville tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as they scored two runs with two outs to pull even at 2-2.
Myrtle scored their runs in the top of the third as Sarah Kate Thompson led off with a single and later scored on Kinsley Gordon's RBI double. Cleanup batter Kinzie Claire Waits drove in Gordon with her RBI single for the 2-0 lead that held up until the sixth. Waits was stranded at second as a strikeout and popup ended the frame.
The Lady Hawks had another serious threat in the first as Thompson walked and took third on a double by Gordon. However, Booneville's pitcher Garrett struck out the next two batters, leaving the runners stranded.
Caylie Streich went 6.1 innings for the Lady Hawks, allowed three runs on seven hits. She struck out eight and walked none.
Streich sat the Lady Blue Devils down in order in the third through fifth inning and at one point in the game retired 14 straight batters.
Gordon led the Lady Hawks at the plate with her two doubles, one run scored and one RBI. Waits had a single and RBI while Thompson had a single and scored a run.
Lily Jeter and Jessica Pickens had the other hits for Myrtle as they totaled six hits on the day.
Myrtle 4, Mantachie 3
Myrtle bounced back from the earlier loss to Booneville to score two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Mantachie 4-3.
The Lady Hawks broke a 2-2 tie as Gordon singled in Thompson. Waits drove in Gordon with her RBI single to give the Lady Hawks the deciding run as Mantachie touched Myrtle for a run in the bottom of the frame.
Keragen McCullough hit a 2-RBI single to plate the first two Myrtle runs in the sixth inning.
Thompson went 4 for 4 from her leadoff spot and Streich went the distance on the mound. She gave up three runs on 11 hits with two walks while striking out five.