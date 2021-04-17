ENTERPRISE – Jackson Mayer needed a hit. His baseball team, Myrtle, needed something good to happen … like a win.
Mayer broke a three-game batting slump in his final at-bat Friday with his two-run, seventh-inning double to the wall in right field.
His two-out hit gave the Hawks their go-ahead runs in an 8-6 Division 3-1A victory against West Union.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit,” Mayer said. “I’ve been about 0-for-10 the last three games. That put me back in the swing of things.
“It was a good win. We hope to build on it from here.”
Myrtle coach Robert Gordon was happy to see lead-off batter end his slump in such a big way.
“Usually he makes pretty good contact. That’s the reason he’s in that leadoff spot,” Gordon said. “I want him up as many times in the game as I can. He works his tail off. I knew he was due.”
West Union won the division series opener Tuesday by an 8-4 score in nine innings. The Eagles (12-7, 2-2) could have clinched a top-seed in the playoffs with a win Friday. They will now finish second while Myrtle (6-9, 3-3) would have been a third seed no matter the outcome of Friday’s game.
“It’s been a trying year,” Gordon said. “I told them I think we’re a lot better team than what we’ve played this year. We’ve had so many opportunities to do something special and win. We’ve always found a way to lose.
This game tonight was going to be a pride game. I thought we had a good opportunity to win it.”
Myrtle entered the seventh training 6-4. The Hawks took advantage of an error, three walks, an RBI single by Luke Gaines and Mayer’s double to plate four runs.
Gaines, Braiden Jordan and Jaden Taylor all singled in the Hawks’ four-run third inning.
West Union took a 3-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Benton Burks and an RBI single by Jon Grey Morrison.
The Eagles added three more in the third to go ahead 6-4. Greer Manning and JQ Brewer had singles in the frame.
Gaines got the win on the mound in relief of Taylor for Myrtle.
“Jaden threw his heart out. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept us in the game for the most part,” Gordon said. “Luke rebounded and did a good job tonight.”