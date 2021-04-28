MYRTLE - Emma Mayer opened the door for Myrtle and Kinsley Gordon slammed it shut for Blue Mountain as their home runs paved the way for the 7-0 win and 2-0 series sweep. Mayer hit a 2-run homer in the first and Gordon punctuated it with a 3-run shot in the second.
Caylie Streich was solid on the mound, tossing the five hit shutout while registering eight strikeouts.
"We put the bat on the ball," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "The girls were aggressive up there at the plate, they made plays and we pitched well.
"Hats off to Blue Mountain, they played well and they made plays plus put the bat on the ball. I felt like we had girls to put the bat on the ball to get on base and then we had two big home runs that sealed the deal."
Sarah Kate led off the Myrtle first with a single and Mayer followed with her homer that bounced off the top bar of the fence in center for a quick 2-0 lead.
"That was very key, just for her (Mayer) to be able to start it off like that, I think it opened the doors for our hitting, everybody just got up there and put the bat on the ball, Brooke said. "We had some really good swings that were just right at them."
Kinsley walked and later scored on Olivia Decanter's sacrifice fly to deep center and the Lady Hawks took a 3-0 lead after one.
The same trio of suspects, played the key role in Myrtle next scoring opportunity as Thompson walked with two out in the second then Mayer was hit by a pitch to bring up Gordon.
Kinsley blasted a ball that landed well beyond the fence in left center and Myrtle extended their lead to 6-0 after two innings of play.
"It was just her (Kinsley) being patient, she hates for me to say 'just be patient', but she likes to go after it, so I was really proud of her waiting back and driving the ball and putting it in play and getting it over the fence," Brooke said. "That was a big hit for us."
Myrtle scored their final run in the bottom of the third as Decanter led off with a triple down the right field line and later scored on a passed ball for the final 7-0 verdict.
Streich led the Lady Hawks in multiple hits as she went 2 for 3 while Gordon homered and drove in three and Mayer homered on drove in two. Decanter had the other RBI.
Myrtle moves on in the 1A softball playoffs and will face Wheeler in the next round in a best of three series.