MISSISSIPPI STATE - Emma Mayer brought Myrtle from the throes of defeat to the ecstasy of victory with one mauling swing. Her 2-run homer gave the Lady Hawks the 5-4 walk-off win over Stringer in game 1 of the 1A softball championship series on Wednesday.
Sarah Kate Thompson beat out an infield single with one out to bring Mayer to the plate. The freshman turned on a pitch and sent it into the trees beyond the fence in left center as Myrtle erased a 4-3 deficit, turning it into a one run win.
"I just knew that I had to wait on it, wait on it," Mayer said. "The time before I had hit it to the track and I knew if I had to wait a little bit longer, then it would go."
And go it did, Mayer's shot sounded sweet off the bat and got out of the yard in a hurry.
"I said I'm about to do this for my team, I'm about to do this for my pitcher," Mayer said. "We all just like fell apart in the top of the seventh and I knew I had to step up and do something."
"A senior stepped up, Sarah Kate got on and Emma's been seeing the ball really well and I had confidence that me and her could string together at least one hit to get it tied up at least," Kinsley Gordon said. "When Emma just threw her bat out there and nailed that ball and hit it foul, I was like, 'oh yeah, she's seeing the ball really good' and so I whispered to her 'just keep it simple, simple contact will do the job.
"That's what she did, it went really far, but she kept it simple and got her barrel on that ball and it's still going I think."
Gordon had a hand in the three previous Myrtle runs as her RBI triple in the first inning drove in Thompson and Gordon later scored on a wild pitch.
Gordon drove in the third Myrtle run with her RBI sacrifice fly that plated Jessica Pickens in the fifth.
The teams will meet again tomorrow at noon on Nusz Park for game 2.
Myrtle had taken a 3-0 lead into the seventh, but saw it evaporate into a 4-3 Stringer lead after the Lady Hawks uncharacteristically committed three errors in the frame while Stringer pieced together four hits.