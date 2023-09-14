A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Murphy
Moore
Sports Editor
MOOREVILLE - Ally Murphy of Myrtle and Brodie Moore of West Union ran well and won their classification at the Mooreville Invitational meet on September 9.
Murphy outran the entire pack of runners from all seven classifications as she took first with her time of 19:42.82.
Julianna Hamilton of the Tupelo Spartans was second with a time of 19:58.81.
Myrtle girls finished second in 1A-3A with 121 points and Tupelo Spartans took first with 85 points.
The Lady Hawks had seven runners in the top 30.
Madylynn Hogue was fifth with a time of 21:32.04 and Peyton Thompson was 15th in her time of 23:57.34.
Other Myrtle runners and their times included Karley Gullick in 18th (24:54.78), Maggie Chapman at 19th (25:03.79), Shelby Thompson was 22nd (25:30.13) and Riley Plymel finished 26th (26:16.18).
West Union's Moore won the 1A-3A classification and was also second overall over 1A-7A runners with his time of 16:09.26.
The top boys time was turned in by Oxford's Bailey Kosko at 15:43.28.
Moore helped lead West Union boys to first place in 1A-3A with a team total of 98 points.
Tupelo Spartans came in a distant second with 129 points.
West Union had five runners place in the top 12 to propel the team to the win.
Hammer Willard placed eighth for the Eagles with a time of 17:50.98 and Adam Galloway was 10th in 18:42.60.
Aiden James was next man up for the Eagles as he came in 11th at 18:45.47 and Jonathan Douglass was 12th with his time of 18:50.20.
Myrtle boys finished sixth in 1A-3A with 114 points.
Kaleb Thomas was the top runner for the Hawks as he placed 13th with his time of 18:58.71. Thatchar Victory was 18th in his time of 19:13.22.
Brady Rakestraw was 30th (20:25.00) and Peyton Medlin 31st (20:26.36).
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
