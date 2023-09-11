A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Owen
Sports Editor
Myrtle and West Union golfers were hacking away at golf on Wednesday at the Hillandale course, but the weather had other ideas as play was halted due to stormy weather that moved through the area.
There were a total of 16 teams competing across three classifications which provided some great competition for the Hawks and Eagles. Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 1A-2A made up the field for the day.
Myrtle had made it through 14 holes while West Union had finished 13 for the event.
Myrtle was sitting in 10th place with a +66 while West Union was at +79.
Booneville (3A) and Ripley (4A) were the top two teams in the field and they were tied at +10 while Kossuth (3A) was third at +16.
Jake Moffit from Ripley was out front with his -4 and Booneville's Michael Hughes was two shots back at -2. Langston Barker of Belmont was at -1.
The only 1A-2A schools ahead of the Hawks and Eagles were Baldwyn in fifth place at +45 and Biggersville at eighth with a score of +56.
Parker Owen was at even par with 14 holes completed to lead Myrtle. He was tied for fourth with Ripley's Craig Bullock with their even score.
Other scores for the Hawks were as follows - Jaxson Willoughby +21 (18 holes), Aden Owen +22 (15 holes), Kaleb Thomas +23 (18 holes), Aiden Hogue +28 (18 holes) and John Hunter Smith +29 (18 holes).
West Union was led by Jack Rutherford at +18 (18 holes) and Ben Carter +19 (15 holes).
Other scores for the Eagles included Gresham Melton at +20 (13 holes), Cole Willard +22 (13 holes), Jackson Waddell +22 (13 holes) and Carter Swearingen +33 (18 holes).
Owen ties for first at Corinth
Parker Owen of Myrtle had a great outing on Thursday as he shot a 36 to land in a four way tie for first.
The individual finishers ended up in this order - Leland Davis of Corinth was medalist, Eli Cooper of Kossuth was second, Kye Dozier of Amory finished at third while Owen was fourth.
West Union competed in team play with Corinth, Kossuth and Amory. The Eagles ended the day with a 216 for fourth.
Corinth took the team play with a combined total of 149. Kossuth edged a out Amory for second by a point, 155 to 156.
The leaderboard had the following scores for West Union - Jackson Waddell 51, Gresham Melton +17, Ben Carter 53, Jack Rutherford 56, Cole Willard 58, Carter Swearingen and Vance Corder 59.
