Kierstyn Shoops and Mollie Moody

Kierstyn Shoops watches Mollie Moody set the ball along the Myrtle frontline during Saturday's game with Choctaw County.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks could not stop a detemined comback by Choctaw County in Saturday's 2A volleyball playoff opener as they fell 3-2. Scores from the afternoon session in favor of Choctaw County were: 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus