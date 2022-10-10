MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks could not stop a detemined comback by Choctaw County in Saturday's 2A volleyball playoff opener as they fell 3-2. Scores from the afternoon session in favor of Choctaw County were: 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Myrtle dropped the opening set 25-18, but came back with spirited play in the next two sets, winning 25-23 in both. However, after running out to an early 7-0 lead in the fourth set, the Lady Chargers rolled to a 25-11 scoring advantage to win the set and take the wind out of the Myrtle sails.
"I think going into the game we were already kinda defeated because we had some obstacles that we had to overcome with some players getting hurt this week," Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam said.
"We didn't some of our main players that we are used to being in there and adjusting to new people on the court beside you is very hard, but I thought they did well adjusting at the beginning. We just kinda let off the gas and they sneaked up on us and took the win."
Mollie Moody had six kills in the fourth set despite the loss of the frame after she had connected on four in the third set.
The two sets won by the Hawks were polar opposites of each other in terms of how the sets began.
Choctaw County took and early 6-1 lead in the second set before Myrtle clawed their way back during Olivia Decanter's serve as they erased the deficit and tied the match at 6-6.
Myrtle then ran off five stright points during Anna Goodson's serve for a 15-10 lead and they held on to win 25-23.
During the third set, Myrtle staked themselves to a 7-0 lead and managed to maintain a lead or tie the rest of the way for yet another 25-23 win.
Goodson had two kills durning the set and Kierstyn Shoops had two aces.
Choctaw got the lead early in the final set and Myrtle managed to pull within three at 7-4 before falling 15-7.
"They (Choctaw County) were a good team, they had great hits, they good at rallying and keeping it in play," Dunnam said. "The came to win and they did. They got us."
West Union goes on road, wins match
West Union had to travel in their opening round match on Saturday, but the Lady Eagles made it a successful trip to Bolivar County as they defeated West Bolivar 3-0. Scores from the game were: 25-5, 25-6, 25-5.
The Lady Eagles advanced to the second round of Class 1A volleyball and had another road game at defending 1A state champion Hickory Flat on Tuesday.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.