MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks fell to Belmont in five innings Tuesday night, 14-1.
Ray Moody took the mound for Myrtle. The Hawks struggled in the first loading the bases and allowing a Belmont run with three runners hit by pitch and a walk. With one out, the Cardinals Landon Sappington got a solid hit and drove in two more runs.
Nate Gaines got the scoring started for the Hawks on a bunt to drive in a run from second. Cardinals held on to the lead at the end of the first, 3-1.
In the top of the fifth, Belmont batted around the line-up, scoring 10. Five Hawks went to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, one made it to base before Brayden Hodum retired the side for the Cardinals. Belmont took the win, 14-1.
Myrtle ended the night with 18 at bats, 4 hits, and one run.
Myrtle used two pitchers in the contest, Ray Moody and Joe Kizer. Moody faced 24 batters in four innings and threw 89 pitches with 38 strikes. He allowed one hit, 8 runs, 7 earned runs, and 7 walks. Kizer faced 11 batters in 1 inning and threw 29 pitches with 15 strikes. He allowed 5 hits, 6 runs, and one walk.
Belmont used one pitcher, Brayden Hodum. Hodum faced 20 batters, threw 85 pitches and 58 strikes. He allowed 4 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk.
Myrtle will be back in action at Belmont on Thursday, March 24. Game time is 7:00.
