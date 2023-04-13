MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks fell short against Vardaman Tuesday night, 6-4.
Myrtle’s Brooklyn Streich retired the side early in the first stranding Vardaman runners on first and third. In the bottom of the first, lead off batter Cora Beth Kelly bunted and ran it out to get safely to first. Dreame Carnell followed up with a solid hit to right field for a triple that brought Kelly across the plate. Molly Moody’s sac-fly brought Carnell in and gave Myrtle the 2-0 lead at the end of the first.
In the top of the third, the Lady Rams used their bunt game to load the bases and plate 3 runs to take the lead. Myrtle quickly answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs to go ahead 4-3.
Vardaman tied it up in the top of the fifth with a long ball hit to right allowing a runner to cross the plate from third and took the lead in the top of the sixth when a wild pitched made it past the catcher allowing another run to score. At the end of six, Vardaman had the lead 5-4.
Lady Ram Kendralia Nash hit a single homerun over the left field wall in the top of the seventh,6-4. Myrtle was unable to get their bats going in the bottom of the inning and retired the side.
The Lady Hawks drop the match-up 6-4.
Brooklyn Streich was on the mound for the Lady Hawks allowing 7 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk and 1 homerun. She threw 102 pitches with 57 strikes.
The Lady Hawks were led at the plate by Dream Carnell with 4 at-bats, 2 runs, one hit and one RBI along with Emma Mayer who had 4 at-bats, 2 hit, and 2 RBIs.
