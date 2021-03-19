NEW ALBANY - The Myrtle Lady Hawks pulled a doubleheaders of sorts on the first day of Union County Softball Tournament play, but they came through in flying colors by winning both games. The five team tournament is a round robin format of four games per team and the Lady Hawks enter the second day of action at 2-0.
Third baseman Emma Mayer had a huge game in the opener as Myrtle defeated West Union 13-4 as she went 4 for 4, including a 3-run homer and double.
Mayer's home run came in a critical part of the game as West Union had just three runs in their previous at-bat and could have had four, but had a runner thrown out at the plate.
Jessica Pickens led off the Myrtle fourth with a single and Sarah Kate Thompson walked to set up Mayer's blast over the fence in straightaway center.
Mayer drove in four runs to lead the Hawks. Olivia Decanter had two RBI while Thompson, Pickens Kinsley Gordon and Caylie Streich had a RBI each.
Streich threw all five innings and picked up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
Emma Callicutt, Eden Conlee and Ella Kate Taylor had two hits for the Lady Eagles. Taylor and Parker Gates had a RBI apiece.
Myrtle 5, New Albany 3
The Streich sisters of Myrtle combined for a four-hitter as they held the New Albany bats at bay over the final four innings for the 5-3 win.
Caylie Streich started the contest and went 1.2 innings before handing the ball to younger sister Brooklyn, who worked the final 4.1 innings to pick up the win. Both sisters allowed two hits while Caylie struck out two batters and Brooklyn notched three strikeouts.
Myrtle rallied from being down 3-2 after three innings with a 2-run fourth to grab the lead for good at 4-3.
Keragen McCullough beat out an infield RBI single to drive in one run and a second run scored off an error as leadoff batter Sarah Kate Thompson blistered a shot down the third baseline.
Kinzie Claire Waits drove in an insurance run with her RBI groundout in the top of the fifth for the 5-3 final score.
Gordon put the Lady Hawks up in the first inning as she reached on a fielders choice, then stole second. She went from second to home on a Bulldog passed ball for the 1-0 lead.
New Albany countered with a run in the bottom of the frame as Annabelle Johnson doubled and later scored to knot the game at 1-1.
Breanna Smith broke the tie in the Myrtle second with an infield single for a RBI, scoring Olivia Decanter.
New Albany came back to take the lead in the second as they used a base hit by Peyton Henry, two walks and two hit batters to plate two runs for a 3-2 lead.
Six players had RBI on the night for the teams, Myrtle's cousin duo, McCullough and Waits had one each as well as Smith. New Albany got RBI from Johnson, Abby Keller and Alexis Mirfield.