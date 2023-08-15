Emma Mayer

Emma Mayer chases down the ball and fires this over the shoulder shot back at the net.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks went to work on their first serve and finished the job quickly in the 3-0 sweep of Biggersville at home on Monday. Myrtle won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-3. 

