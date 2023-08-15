MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks went to work on their first serve and finished the job quickly in the 3-0 sweep of Biggersville at home on Monday. Myrtle won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-3.
"We had some really strong servers tonight, Grace Baker is a freshman and she kinda led us in serves tonight and I feel like that was what helped us the most was having the good serves that they were unable to receive and put them in play with," Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam said.
Kierstyn Shoops put the emphasis on serving and she drilled an ace to start the match to give the Lady Hawks the early lead.
Myrtle ran out to a big lead at 21-11, but hit a slight bump which allowed Biggersville to cut the lead to before the Lady Hawks broke serve and went on to take the 25-18 win in set one.
Biggersville came out firing in the second set and went up 9-3 before Myrtle righted the ship and charged back with a scoring advantage of 16-7 to win 25-16.
Cora Kelly dropped in four aces in the run while Baker and Dream Carnell added one each.
Emma Mayer, Anna Goodson and Shoops added two kills each to add to the point production.
"We definitely let off the gas in that second set and I kinda had to do a little talking to them, set them straight and get them motivated to come back and not let them get that second set win because we did not want to go into extra sets," Dunnam said.
The third and final set was all Myrtle as they opened with a 6-0 run during Shoops' serve then had another 6-0 run during Carnell's serve to go up 12-1. Both Shoops and Carnell had two aces during the streaks.
They next went on a 10-0 run during Baker's service in which she notched five aces.
"We came out strong that third set to help us get it quickly as they were getting tired," Dunnam said.
