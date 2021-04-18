JACKSON - Myrtle has not had a powerlifting team for very long, but the Hawks are making huge strides in a short time as they placed second overall in Class 1A state powerlifting on Saturday.
Conner Coleman won the 275 class for Myrtle. Coleman set the state squat record with his lift of 605 pounds.
Cameron Thomas took gold in the 242 class. He also set a state squat record in his class with a best of 545 pounds.
Joe Kizer was the third state champion for the Hawks as he won first in the 148 class for the Hawks.
The Hawks were aided in their second place team finish with second place finishes by Joe Pigeon in the 114 class and Tanner Fryer in the 165 class.
Decanter wins Class 1 girls title
Olivia Decanter ran away with the Class 1 girls 165 class as she pumped iron for a final total of 855 pounds. Decanter made a clean sweep as she took first in squat (365), bench (125) and dead lift (365).
Decanter set a Class 1 state squat record with her 365 pound lift.
McKenzie Jones took silver with her second place finish in the 181 class. She also set a state record with a bench of 150 pounds.
Lauryn Smithey was a bronze finalist as she placed third in the 132 class.