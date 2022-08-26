Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
MYRTLE - Myrtle servers Cora Beth Kelly, Kierstyn Shoops, and Anna Goodson dominated against West Union. On the night Kelly had 11 points off serves, Shoops had 16, and Goodson had 13. Lady Hawks won the match in three straight sets (22-15, 25-14, 25-9).
In the first set, Myrtle went ahead early 8-7. The Lady Eagles Josie Conlee and Kelsey Coffee helped to close the gap 17-15, but Lady Hawks Shoops sealed the deal with eight straight serves. Myrtle took the set 25-15.
West Union got off to a good start during the second set and kept the score close early, 10-8. Lady Hawks Goodson served for eight straight points to expand the lead 18-8. Myrtle took the second set 25-14.
Zoey Wright helped West Union get out to an early lead, 6-4, in the third. After some back and forth, Myrtle's Kelly went on an 8-point run to take the lead 18-8. The Lady Hawks won the third set 25-9 and the game.
Coach Olivia Dunnam was impressed with her team’s communication and movement on the floor. After the game she commented, “I was very impressed with our net game tonight, which is something that we had not been very successful with in past games and we have been working very hard.
"Dream Carnell was awesome in blocking tonight. She had several blocks that made a difference in the points for us. Emma Beth Mayer was ready to kill some balls. She had lots of hits in some good spots that allowed us to get points. Cora Beth Kelly’s service game was great. She had the most aces with 8 tonight. They were just ready to get a win.”