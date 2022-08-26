Cora Kelly

Cora Kelly had eight aces for Myrtle in the win over West Union on Tuesday. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

MYRTLE - Myrtle servers Cora Beth Kelly, Kierstyn Shoops, and Anna Goodson dominated against West Union. On the night Kelly had 11 points off serves, Shoops had 16, and Goodson had 13. Lady Hawks won the match in three straight sets (22-15, 25-14, 25-9).

