MISSISSIPPI STATE - The Lady Hawks of Myrtle hoisted the hardware in 1A fastpitch history as they defeated Stringer 7-1 on Thursday. Myrtle made absolutely sure that they did not leave the door open for Stringer, scoring four insurance runs in the seventh inning in their win as they swept their opponents 2-0.
"These girls deserve this, they've worked hard," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "We had to battle yesterday, we had some errors that we normally didn't have. Today they just came out here more focused and I knew we had to put more runs up than we had yesterday."
Myrtle had just survived a scoring threat by Stringer in the sixth as they got two on with two out, but a popup to short was gloved by Sarah Kate Thompson for the third out.
After a near collapse in game one's seventh, the Lady Hawks sealed the deal in game two as Kinsley Gordon led off the seventh with a single and Kinzie Claire Waits walked to put two aboard.
Coach Brooke Gordon had the double steal on and Gordon and pinch runner Cora Kelly moved up a base to second and third.
Caylie Streich laid down a perfect bunt to score Gordon and reach.
Breanna Smith followed with a RBI single to plate Kelly for a 5-1 lead.
Next up was Keragen McCullough and the senior capped her career at Myrtle with a 2-RBI double for the seemingly insurmountable 7-1 lead.
Streich closed out the seventh by not allowing a run and the Lady Hawks broke into celebration mode.
Myrtle scored their first runs in the top of the second as Waits singled and Olivia Decanter followed with another single.
Streich's sacrifice fly scored Waits and Smith's groundout plated Decanter for the 2-0 lead.
Stringer came back in the bottom of the frame to score their lone run for a 2-1 Myrtle advantage after two.
Streich drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to push across the third Myrtle run as Emma Mayer scored for a 3-1 lead.
Streich took the win in the circle as she threw a complete game allowing one run on six hits with two walks while striking out six.
"What's helped this year has been being hyped-up and playing as a family," Streich said. "I know my teammate have got my back no matter what."
McCullough went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI to lead Myrtle. Smith had a 2 for 4 day with 2 RBI and Gordon was 2 for 4.
Gordon added a state championship in softball to go along with two gold medals in track for a truly golden week.
"Well, I guess you could say say it's been a pretty good week," Gordon said. "God really blessed me this week for sure. This one today is all about my team and I didn't do it by myself, that's for sure, but we did this for each other and we love each other and that's how it came down to this.
Streich led the Lady Hawks with three RBIs.
Myrtle finished their golden season with a record of 28-4.