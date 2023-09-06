MYRTLE – Myrtle played its final non-region volleyball match of the month Tuesday, defeating Falkner 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-4).
The remainder of the Lady Hawks’ September matches will be against Region 3-1A competition: Hickory Flat, Potts Camp and county rival West Union. The four teams will play three home-and-home matches to determine who advances to the postseason.
Myrtle, which improved to 9-8 with the win, reached the playoffs last season and lost in the first round.
“I think we have a strong team,” said second-year Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam. “We’re stacked with talent, when they want to use it. I’ve got motivate them to play to their potential. I really think we can do well and go far.”
Dunnam points to her senior lineup that features five seniors: Dream Carnell, Breanna Lewis, Emma Mayer, Kierstyn Shoops and Emma Speck.
Mayer recorded three kills, three blocked shots and a service ace against Falkner. Carnell added three kills, three blocks and an ace. Shoops recorded four aces and junior Cora Kelly had five aces, including three in the third set.
“We definitely have experience,” Mayer said. “If we do what we’re capable of we can do well. We have height on the front; we’re good at blocking. Hitting-wise, we’ve got to set the ball to our hitters.”
Falkner battled the Lady Hawks close in the first set, trailing only 9-7 before Myrtle closed with a crushing 16-3 run. Carnell started the charge with back-to-back blocked shots. Anna Goodson, a junior, closes the set with a kill.
Myrtle trailed the visitors 10-5 in the second set before finishing with a strong 20-6 run behind Mayer’s serving.
“We tend to come out strong, then settle down a little bit,” Dunnam said. “We’ve got to learn to pick it back up.”
In Myrtle’s dominating third set, Kelly had an early kill and followed it up with three straight service aces to give the Lady Hawks a 20-4 lead.
