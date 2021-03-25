The Myrtle Hawks flexed their muscle recently at the 1A boys North Half powerlifting meet and came away with a solid showing to earn second place.
"Our boys placed second in the team standings," Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. "Cameron Thomas set the north half record (242 class) for squat with a 535 pound squat. Conner Coleman set a north half record (275 class) for squat with a 580 pound squat."
Myrtle will have seven lifters move on to compete for the 1A State Championships in April.
"The boys scored 37 points in North Half putting us second to TCPS," Smithey said. "I’ve been impressed by this group of boys and their work ethic. They enjoy competing at a high level.
"We had multiple kids make major gains just between the regional and north half competitions. I’m proud of what they have been able to accomplish so far, but we’ve still got work to do to get ready for the state competition. I know these boys and they are going to continue to push themselves to be at their very best."
Results from the boys 1A North Half Meet:
Joe Pigeon - 3rd place (114 class)
Drew Covington - 3rd place (132 class)
Joe Kizer - 1st place (148 class)
Tanner Fryar - 3rd place (165 class)
Preston Jackson - 3rd place (220 class)
Cameron Thomas - 1st place (242 class)
Conner Coleman - 1st place (275 class)
Myrtle boys will compete at the 1A State Powerlifting Championships in Jackson on Saturday, April 17.
Decanter wins in girls Class 1 meet
Olivia Decanter is making a name for herself in powerlifting circles and she took home another first from Class 1 North Half.
"Olivia set a North Half record squat of 365 pounds, Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. "She also tied the North Half record total of 850 pounds."
Myrtle will have four girls that will move on to the Class 1 State powerlifting championships on April 16 in Jackson. Here are the lifters that qualified with their placement and class.
123 class Nicole Thompson - 3rd place
132 class Lauryn Smithey - 3rd place
165 class Olivia Decanter - 1st place
181 class McKenzie Jones - 2nd place
"Olivia and McKenzie Jones were the two girls who really got this program started three years ago," Smithey said. "They were both able to see success in that first year.
"Olivia was able to gain some valuable experience at state that year which helped to attract other girls to the team last year. She’s a tremendous competitor who has fallen in love with a sport in which she excels. I’m hoping to see her continue to get stronger and become a state champion this season."