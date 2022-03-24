MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks used a five-run sixth with a punctuation coming on Cora Kelly's walk-off 2-RBI double for the 11-1 win in 2-2A softball on Monday.
Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon went to the bunt to start the sixth as Mollie Moody and Dream Carnell laid down back-to-back bunts to reach.
Kinsley Gordon came up and delivered the RBI single to plate Moody, but the Strayhorn outfielder misplayed the ball, allowing Carnell and Gordon to circle the bases.
"I've got some girls that lack some confidence right now and we've been working on bunts with them to produce runs, so in the few games that we've played before, we left a lot of runs on base," Gordon said. "We needed a spark and luckily it paid off working this game."
Emma Mayer and Olivia Decanter later followed with singles and Kelly delivered the RBIs to secure the run-rule win.
Myrtle pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of four Strayhorn errors for the win.
Mayer led the Lady Hawks with three hits while Kelly, Decanter and Carnell had two hits each.
Caylie Streich worked six innings on the mound and tossed a 2-hitter. She allowed on run and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
"Caylie did good, she's got some injuries that she is battling through and we are trying to get her well, so spring break was good for her," Gordon said. "I thought she did a great job pitching."
Strayhorn's pitcher presented some problems for Myrtle before the Lady Hawks began to take advantage in the sixth.
"She was pretty good and it took us a while to catch up to her, to get down our timing, but we eventually did," Gordon said. "Our division is a little crazy right now and it's been 10 days since we've played."