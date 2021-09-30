POTTS CAMP- The Myrtle Hawks control their own playoff destiny after securing a sweep on the road Tuesday against the Potts Camp Cardinals in a match in which all three sets were hard-fought battles.
The scores of each set finished at 25-15, 25-22, 25-20, respectively.
Head coach Robert Gordon spoke after the match about his team’s execution.
“It was a good win for us… We haven’t played well lately, so it was good to come out and play well enough to win,” said Gordon.
The Hawks began the match well in the opening set, finding early offense off three kills in the first six seven points with two coming from Emma Mayer to take a 6-1 lead. Potts Camp fought to bring it back to 7-5, but Mayer continued her strong set with back-to-back aces to push the advantage back out.
Kinsley Gordon also had a strong opening set, including three aces late, to help Myrtle get the 25-15 win in the opening set.
The second set was a constant back-and-forth affair with neither team building more than a two-point lead all the way to a 13-13 margin midway through the set. However, the Cardinals found some momentum, taking a 21-18 lead late in the set.
With it seeming like Potts Camp had just enough to take the second set, Myrtle found another run in them with Kinzie Claire Waits playing a major role with a kill to tie the set at 21-all and then an ace to bring the Hawks within one point of taking the set. The Hawks found that missing point, and won the set at 25-22.
The third and final set started strong for the Cardinals as they began on an 8-4 run. However, Waits and Gordon brought much-needed momentum with a kill from Gordon and two aces from Waits bringing the score within one point.
From that point, Myrtle went on a 18-12 run to finish off Potts Camp for good, taking the final set 25-20 and securing the sweep road victory.
Gordon led the way for the Hawks with a strong outing including six aces and three kills. Waits also turned in an excellent performance with three aces and two kills.
With the win, Myrtle improves to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in division play. They face defending 2A state champion Walnut on Thursday on the road with a win securing the #2 seed and playoff berth.
Gordon spoke afterwards on the challenges of facing the Wildcats and what his squad must do to pull out the victory.
“We have to clean up the mistakes we made tonight… We played them really well last time with just a few miscues here and there costing us. We just have to get after them because it’s gonna be tough,” said Gordon.